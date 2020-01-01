About this product

Mama Lou’s Tinctures are infused with full spectrum extracts and complimented with health-focused ayurvedic herbal blends designed to help your mind and body stay healthy and balanced. For over 3,000 years, Ayurvedic medicine has been a natural healing system rooted in the belief that health and wellness depend on the delicate balance of mind, body, and spirit. Cannabidiol (CBD), the second most abundant and one of at least 113 different cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, is thought to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety, and seizure-suppressant properties. THC Energy ingredients: MCT Oil, Organic Cane Alcohol, Vegetable Glycerine, a blend of CO2 extracted organic; flax (seed), Celastrus paniculatus (fruit), Turmeric (rhizome), Bacopa monnieri (leaf), pandanus (flower), and cannabis oil. Directions: Shake well, mix with a cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency. 30ml bottles, contain 30 servings.