 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Mama Lou’s THC Energy Tincture

Mama Lou’s THC Energy Tincture

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Mama Lou’s THC Energy Tincture
Emerald Family Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Mama Lou’s THC Energy Tincture

Find Us

About this product

Mama Lou’s Tinctures are infused with full spectrum extracts and complimented with health-focused ayurvedic herbal blends designed to help your mind and body stay healthy and balanced. For over 3,000 years, Ayurvedic medicine has been a natural healing system rooted in the belief that health and wellness depend on the delicate balance of mind, body, and spirit. Cannabidiol (CBD), the second most abundant and one of at least 113 different cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, is thought to have many potential therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety, and seizure-suppressant properties. THC Energy ingredients: MCT Oil, Organic Cane Alcohol, Vegetable Glycerine, a blend of CO2 extracted organic; flax (seed), Celastrus paniculatus (fruit), Turmeric (rhizome), Bacopa monnieri (leaf), pandanus (flower), and cannabis oil. Directions: Shake well, mix with a cold or hot beverage to dilute the flavor without losing the blend’s potency. 30ml bottles, contain 30 servings.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.