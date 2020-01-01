About this product

The award-winning Master Yoda strain is the 50/50 hybrid that will happily force you into a galaxy far, far away. A potent cross of two cannabis classics, Master Kush and OG Kush. The Master Yoda strain is on the way to the cannabis hierarchy with a first-place win in the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. Appearance wise the strain has magnificent orange hairs growing out of the light green buds. Crystals cover almost every inch of the huge nugs with tri-chromes swollen with THC. The smell is overpowering but scrumptious. Filling the room with the aroma of OG dankness and vanilla, the perfect combination for the OG appreciators. Master Yoda takes the taste buds on a rollercoaster ride from lemon to vanilla and then orange. It is a real treat for marijuana enthusiasts. Users feel relaxed from the first hit and it sends them into a couch lock for a couple of hours. It is a good body buzz for a lazy afternoon. Patients suffering from chronic pain can use this as it whets the appetite, relaxes the muscles and nerves and provides mental and physical relief.