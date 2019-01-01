About this product

Caramel and vanilla are the highlights of this aromatic bud, with flavors that make you wonder if you bought it at a candy shop. The sugary sweet tastes make it hard not to feel nostalgic when smoking this bud, especially when the caramel and vanilla lingers long after the smoke has passed. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath is great for users who suffer from insomnia, pain, muscle spasms, headaches, and tension as its sedative properties are the foremost effect. The minty green nugs are enhanced with bright orange strands of hair and frosty trichomes, making it just as sweet to look at as it is to taste. Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Pain Relief, Relaxed, Hungry, Sedative Flavor Profile: Candy, Sweet, Vanilla, Caramel Aromas: Sweet, Vanilla, Caramel May Relieve: Pain, Cramping, Muscle Spasms and Tension