The Experience: Mendo Breath is bright yellow in color, almost like a limoncello and it comes with a most amazing bouquet that seems to change its terpenes around each time you smell it. Opening the lid you may notice a strong floral and pine fragrance, mix it up a little in the container and you could catch notes of grape candy and bubble gum. Effect wise, Mendo Breath was like manna from heaven, I suffer from anxiety attacks and less than 48 hours before I sampled this blessed wax I had a pretty bad episode. Mendo Breath completely washed out all the anxiety from my body along with giving me some light psychedelic effects such as colors intensifying and some mild dissociative effects like my arms and legs feeling heavy and numb. Mendo Breath sugar wax comes on strong so this one may be best left for evening applications. Color: Limoncello Texture: Crystallized honey Smell: Floral, pine, earth, splashes of grape candy, and hints of bubble gum Taste: Floral and pine flavors in the foreground and earth tones mixed with pepper and spices in the background Effect: I experienced major anxiety relief along with some light psychedelic and dissociative effects