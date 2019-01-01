About this product

The flavor-packed Mimosa strain is the terpene-rich 60/40 sativa dominant cross of Clementine and Purple Punch. Producing an array of orange citrus aromas with earthy spice undertones, this strain smells as sweet as the fashionable and fruity brunch drink it’s named after. Sparkling multi-colored crystal covered nuggets and a wonderful citrus aroma great you when you crack open a jar of the Mimosa strain. The medium sized buds are densely packed and covered in resin glands. Filling the room with their pungent aroma when prepared for smoking. The energizing high of the Mimosa buds is a great way to start your day. Near instant mood-elevating boosts follow every puff. Delivering a heady energized high that keeps you creatively engaged and mentally focused. The physical effects are present yet more subtle. Providing relief from muscle tension and stress without overpowering sedation typical of more indica varieties. Mimosa is a great choice for anyone who needs to start their day off on the right foot. Issues of stress and depression are easily dissolved, and anyone who struggles with fatigue will be overjoyed with the boost of energy they experience. Other issues including pain, nausea, and appetite loss can also be subdued.