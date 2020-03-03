About this product

The result is a supremely flavorful hybrid that delivers a happy versatile high that’s great for both day and night time use. The large frosted buds tend to have shades of purple and carry the terpene spectrum of it’s Mimosa lineage. The higher levels of beta-caryophyllene, Linalool, and limonene provide a unique citrus aroma and flavor profile that’s somewhat spiced up by the potent Platinum Cookies parentage. The wonderful appearance and aroma of the Mimosa Cookies strain will lure you in and the powerful hybrid high will put her to the top of your favorites list. The high is happy and known to spark the giggles. With every toke, you enjoy a euphoric boost that lifts your spirits and leaves you feeling happy and completely at ease. As your mind soars through bliss, a tingly body buzz leaves you utterly relaxed and completely at ease. Mimosa Cookies is a great choice for days off and social gatherings.