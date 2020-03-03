 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mimosa Cookies

Mimosa Cookies

by Emerald Family Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Flower Mimosa Cookies

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The result is a supremely flavorful hybrid that delivers a happy versatile high that’s great for both day and night time use. The large frosted buds tend to have shades of purple and carry the terpene spectrum of it’s Mimosa lineage. The higher levels of beta-caryophyllene, Linalool, and limonene provide a unique citrus aroma and flavor profile that’s somewhat spiced up by the potent Platinum Cookies parentage. The wonderful appearance and aroma of the Mimosa Cookies strain will lure you in and the powerful hybrid high will put her to the top of your favorites list. The high is happy and known to spark the giggles. With every toke, you enjoy a euphoric boost that lifts your spirits and leaves you feeling happy and completely at ease. As your mind soars through bliss, a tingly body buzz leaves you utterly relaxed and completely at ease. Mimosa Cookies is a great choice for days off and social gatherings.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Jackimoo

One of the most fun, happy strains I've ever smoked! Love this!

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.