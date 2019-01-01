About this product
Mindica Bites are perfect for everyday consumption. Eat them to relieve your aches and pain, to knock down daily anxiety or just to have a feel-good evening and good nights sleep. We use only high quality, simple ingredients and source local products whenever possible. Our chocolate is non-GMO and our bars are all natural with no preservatives. They just taste so good that you’ll want to eat em’ all!
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.