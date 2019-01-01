About this product
The Mochi strain is a balanced 50/50 hybrid, highly sought after for its phenomenal flavor profile and versatile head in the clouds high. This tasty cross of Sunset Sherbet & Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) has a vibrant sweet berry flavor with a touch of smooth creamy earthy spice. Mochi’s beautiful dense buds are a frosty coated mixture of purple and jade woven throughout with bright red hairs. The high starts off with a lifted euphoria that launches you into a positive headspace. Often chatty and giggle-inducing these pleasant effects are accompanied by a supremely relaxing body buzz that is great at relieving tension and stress. The versatile effects of the Mochi strain are suited for most any day or night time activities.
Mochi by Sherbinski is another strain that leans on the Cookie Fam lineage for flavor, potency, and stability. This phenotypic expression of Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies is an indica-leaning hybrid with beautiful, dense buds. Mochi’s appearance is a frosty mixture of purple and jade foliage knotted with bright red hairs. Its effects are very similar to that of its parent strains, offering moderate pain and stress reduction while imbuing the consumer with a calm and creative aura. The Mochi strain is also known by the names Gelato 47 and Mochi Gelato.