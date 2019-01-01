About this product

The Mochi strain is a balanced 50/50 hybrid, highly sought after for its phenomenal flavor profile and versatile head in the clouds high. This tasty cross of Sunset Sherbet & Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) has a vibrant sweet berry flavor with a touch of smooth creamy earthy spice. Mochi’s beautiful dense buds are a frosty coated mixture of purple and jade woven throughout with bright red hairs. The high starts off with a lifted euphoria that launches you into a positive headspace. Often chatty and giggle-inducing these pleasant effects are accompanied by a supremely relaxing body buzz that is great at relieving tension and stress. The versatile effects of the Mochi strain are suited for most any day or night time activities.