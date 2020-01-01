About this product

The Mochi strain is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain sought after for its phenomenal flavor profile and versatile high. This tasty cross of Sunset Sherbet & Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) has a vibrant sweet berry flavor with a touch of smooth creamy earthy spice. Mochi’s beautiful dense buds are a frosty coated mixture of purple and jade woven throughout with bright red hairs. The high starts off with a lifted euphoria that launches you into a positive headspace. Often chatty and giggle-inducing these pleasant effects are accompanied by a supremely relaxing body buzz that is great at relieving tension and stress. The versatile effects of the Mochi strain can be suited for most any day or night time activities. Effects: Creativity, Energizing, Euphoria, Happiness Flavor Profile: Creamy, Earthy, Spice Aromas: Pungent, Skunky, Berry, Spice May Relieve: Anxiety, Stress, Tension, Appetite loss