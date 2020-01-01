 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mountain Mist

by Emerald Family Farms

The Mountain Mist strain is a 70/30 sativa dominant believed to be a cross of Kali Mist, a near-pure sativa, and an unknown skunk strain selected for its resistance to cold and damp climates. This strain produces dense clusters of full buds with a very high resin content and a delightfully spicy skunk scent. The aroma of Mountain Mist cannabis is a combination of earthy musk and skunky spice, that leaves a hint of sweetness when smoking. Known to deliver a soaring high with clear-headed, energetic effects that make the Mountain Mist strain a great choice for daytime activities. This Sativa is most often prescribed to alleviate the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, and is also sought after for the relief of minor pain and cramping.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.