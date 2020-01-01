About this product

The Mountain Mist strain is a 70/30 sativa dominant believed to be a cross of Kali Mist, a near-pure sativa, and an unknown skunk strain selected for its resistance to cold and damp climates. This strain produces dense clusters of full buds with a very high resin content and a delightfully spicy skunk scent. The aroma of Mountain Mist cannabis is a combination of earthy musk and skunky spice, that leaves a hint of sweetness when smoking. Known to deliver a soaring high with clear-headed, energetic effects that make the Mountain Mist strain a great choice for daytime activities. This Sativa is most often prescribed to alleviate the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, and is also sought after for the relief of minor pain and cramping.