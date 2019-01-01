About this product

The mysterious Murder Mountain strain is the 70/30 sativa dominant with origins shrouded in Humboldt lore. Like the code of conduct known to govern the mountains of Southern Humboldt, nobody is saying a word about the genetics of this strain. One thing is certain about the Murder Mountain buds, they pack a powerful sativa high. Whether you need to drop a crew of unpaid trimmers off in town and split real quick or spend a night digging a few holes by headlamp, the Murder Mountain strain will keep you keenly focused on the task at hand. Jokes aside, this strain is pretty remarkable and should not be overlooked. It has a dense bud structure with colors that range from violet to dark emerald green with a thick coating of crystal trichomes. The high is soaring and engaging. Happily motivated and creatively focused while reducing stress and tension. A great day time or anytime strain. The distinct aroma and flavor profile suggests the possible parentage of Sour Diesel and Trainwreck. The powerfully spicey diesel aroma has an underlying limey citrus that tantalizes the senses. The flavor is worth the journey, potent spicey diesel coats the pallet on inhale, followed by a delicious lime citrus aftertaste.