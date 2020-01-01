 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Night King

Night King

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Carrying the powerful effects of both its sativa and indica parentage, this aptly named strain stands above the rest with its crown of white frosty trichomes displaying its 34% THC potency. This bud packs a very strong happily energetic high filled with ecstasy and a deep sense of euphoric ease in the mind and body. Physically relaxing yet mentally uplifting, sparking creative thoughts and boosting social activity. The beautiful lime green Night King buds have a dense structure with orange pistils woven throughout and a thick coating of glistening trichomes. The skunky diesel aroma and spicy kush flavor profile can be summed up in one word, potent.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.