Carrying the powerful effects of both its sativa and indica parentage, this aptly named strain stands above the rest with its crown of white frosty trichomes displaying its 34% THC potency. This bud packs a very strong happily energetic high filled with ecstasy and a deep sense of euphoric ease in the mind and body. Physically relaxing yet mentally uplifting, sparking creative thoughts and boosting social activity. The beautiful lime green Night King buds have a dense structure with orange pistils woven throughout and a thick coating of glistening trichomes. The skunky diesel aroma and spicy kush flavor profile can be summed up in one word, potent.