About this product

The OG Cookie strain, also known as Cookie OG is a 50/50 hybrid descendant of two cannabis classics, OG Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). The OG Cookies nugs have a delicious aroma of lemons and earth, with hints of skunk. The OG Cookies high is well balanced and functional, it uplifts mood, prompts giggles and social interactions. Making it a great strain for a wake and bake weekend off. As the high wanes down a body-mind relaxation settles in making the OG Cookies strain a good choice for those looking to alleviate depression, stress and anxiety as well as helping to control pain.