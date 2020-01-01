 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Cookie 1g Pre-roll

by Emerald Family Farms

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

The OG Cookie strain, also known as Cookie OG is a 50/50 hybrid descendant of two cannabis classics, OG Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). The OG Cookies nugs have a delicious aroma of lemons and earth, with hints of skunk. The OG Cookies high is well balanced and functional, it uplifts mood, prompts giggles and social interactions. Making it a great strain for a wake and bake weekend off. As the high wanes down a body-mind relaxation settles in making the OG Cookies strain a good choice for those looking to alleviate depression, stress and anxiety as well as helping to control pain.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.