About this product

The OG Cookies nugs have a delicious aroma of lemons and earth, with hints of skunk. The OG Cookies high is well balanced and functional, it uplifts mood, prompts giggles and social interactions. Making it a great strain for a wake and bake weekend off. As the high wanes down a body-mind relaxation sets in. The OG Cookies strain can be a good choice for those looking to alleviate depression, stress and anxiety as well as helping to control pain.