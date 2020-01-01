About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. Flower – OG Cookie, also known as Cookie OG is a 50/50 hybrid descendant of two cannabis classics, OG Kush and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). The OG Cookies nugs have a delicious aroma of lemons and earth, with hints of skunk. The OG Cookies high is well balanced and functional, it uplifts mood, prompts giggles and social interactions. Making it a great strain for a wake and bake weekend off. As the high wanes down a body-mind relaxation sets in. OG Cookie can be a good choice for those looking to alleviate depression, stress, and anxiety as well as helping to control pain. Concentrate – Wifi, also known as White Fire 43, is a 60/40 indica dominant hybrid with uplifting and cerebrally focused effects. Combining the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White strain. The Experience: Looking like peach jam and smelling like sugary candy and jet fuel with a little OG Kush mixed in, I’m ready to dive in! Dropping a dab the size of two matchheads on an e-nail set to 470°F I begin to taste pepper and spice with some OG Kush, the flavors inspire visions of exotic Moroccan nights. Once ingested the effects are intense and sedative it immediately calms, centers, and quiets the mind. For me, it wiped clean any muscular pain, anxiety, and negative thoughts I had, like taking a mini-vacation. I think this would be great for the end of the day applications. Effect: Sedative is the word here, my anxiety and general restlessness from not getting out much today do to a backlog of projects around the house evaporate off the top of my head. Slumping back into the furniture with my head now in the clouds I can tell I’m going to sleep good tonight.