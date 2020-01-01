 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Kush .5g Pre-roll Packs of 7

by Emerald Family Farms

This powerfully strong 75/25 indica dominant strain has been one of the most sought-after cannabis varieties since it’s inception. Prized for its sheer potency, pungent smell and resin production, Original OG is a favorite of smokers and breeders of fine cannabis. Itself a phenotype descendant of Chemdog #4, OG Kush, also known as Original OG and the True OG has given spawn too many award-winning strains, SFV OG, M1-OG, OG Twist, Skywalker OG, and Underdog OG just to name a few. The OG Kush buds are densely packed and highly resinous, often requiring a grinder to break down the sticky bits for joint rolling. The wonderfully pungent aroma of Original OG is that spicey sour lemony diesel smell that we have all grown to know and love as a trait of some seriously dank buds. The strong expansive smoke tastes hashy and spicy like a classic potent indica. The puffs of OG Kush will send you on a soaring head rush from its sheer potency. Effects: Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing, Uplifting Flavor Profile: Pungent, Spicy, Sour Lemon, Diesel May Relieve: Chronic Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Stress

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.