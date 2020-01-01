About this product
This powerfully strong 75/25 indica dominant strain has been one of the most sought-after cannabis varieties since it’s inception. Prized for its sheer potency, pungent smell and resin production, Original OG is a favorite of smokers and breeders of fine cannabis. Itself a phenotype descendant of Chemdog #4, OG Kush, also known as Original OG and the True OG has given spawn too many award-winning strains, SFV OG, M1-OG, OG Twist, Skywalker OG, and Underdog OG just to name a few. The OG Kush buds are densely packed and highly resinous, often requiring a grinder to break down the sticky bits for joint rolling. The wonderfully pungent aroma of Original OG is that spicey sour lemony diesel smell that we have all grown to know and love as a trait of some seriously dank buds. The strong expansive smoke tastes hashy and spicy like a classic potent indica. The puffs of OG Kush will send you on a soaring head rush from its sheer potency. Effects: Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing, Uplifting Flavor Profile: Pungent, Spicy, Sour Lemon, Diesel May Relieve: Chronic Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Stress
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
OG Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.