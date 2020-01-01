Full Spectrum RSO 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$1.00
In-store only 16.0 miles
The OG Kush strain is one of the most famous varieties of the cannabis world, a truly legendary strain that’s popular globally. This powerfully strong 75/25 indica dominant strain has been one of the most sought-after cannabis varieties since it’s inception. Prized for its sheer potency, pungent smell, and resin production, The Experience: A beautiful sparkling amber color presents this OG Kush Sugar Wax along with a fragrance of sugar, berries, and OG kush. Settling down with my enail set to 485°F on a lovely Sunday afternoon I drop a dab down the size of a popcorn kernel on the nail and… the flavors of sugar, gas, pine, and OG kush drift across my palate. I instantly felt happier and energized, helping to unlock the inner laughing Buddha that resides in all of us. Thoughts of going for a hike and enjoying this beautiful land now inter my mind. Great for daytime applications. Appearance: Brilliant tawny amber Texture: Jelly Aroma: Sugar with notes of berries and OG kush Flavor: Sugar, gas, pine, with a classic OG kush flavor for the finish Effect: The effects of this concentrate left me feeling happy, energized, and creative. In my opinion, this is a great extract for daytime applications.
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.