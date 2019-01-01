 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Emerald Family Farms

The Ogre strain is a clone-only indica dominant 70/30 descendant of Master Kush, Skunk #1, and Bubba Kush, itself an offspring of OG Kush. Ogre is also known as Ogre OG and Ogre Kush. Ogre’s powerful indica high is mostly physical, with deep relaxation and couch-lock effects, though the sativa genes may also provide some mental focus. The aroma of Ogre is very ‘kush-like’ with strong skunk undertones with notes of citrus. This makes sense because Master Kush has Skunk #1 in its genetics. This Skunk #1 plant also adds a bit of spiciness to the overall smoke session, typical of a sativa strain. Opposite of that, the Bubba Kush in the genetics of Ogre provides much more of a heavy (stoned) effect, typical of most Indica strains. A good choice for insomnia, pain, and appetite stimulation, Ogre is also useful as medication for everyday stress, worry, and anxiety.

Ogre is a Skunk-leaning phenotype of the multiple award-winning indica Sensi Star. While most phenotypes of Sensi Star are fairly compact indica plants, Ogre is named for its much larger size and huge yields. Giant, frosty colas produce very high levels of THC and a pungent lemon-skunk aroma.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.