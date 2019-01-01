About this product

The Ogre strain is a clone-only indica dominant 70/30 descendant of Master Kush, Skunk #1, and Bubba Kush, itself an offspring of OG Kush. Ogre is also known as Ogre OG and Ogre Kush. Ogre’s powerful indica high is mostly physical, with deep relaxation and couch-lock effects, though the sativa genes may also provide some mental focus. The aroma of Ogre is very ‘kush-like’ with strong skunk undertones with notes of citrus. This makes sense because Master Kush has Skunk #1 in its genetics. This Skunk #1 plant also adds a bit of spiciness to the overall smoke session, typical of a sativa strain. Opposite of that, the Bubba Kush in the genetics of Ogre provides much more of a heavy (stoned) effect, typical of most Indica strains.