dreaminventor on June 26th, 2019

First - I want to say that both of the other reviews are valid. My friend and I had completely opposite reactions to this one. My friend had the same reaction as Shpen - negative blank headspace immediately - couldn't think, very blah, no desire to do anything. First time I've ever heard this person say "I don't like this". I had the same reaction as Jayon - I had lots of energy, I was super creative, my thinking was really clear and focused - I felt like I wanted to learn everything and everything was interesting. I'm not sure what the differences are in our chemistry, but I think it's safe to say that you will either really love this one or you will really dislike it, so start small until you know your personal reaction. Hope this helps someone!