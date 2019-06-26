 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Orange AOTA

by Emerald Family Farms

Orange AOTA or “all of the above” is a product of its four unique parent strains: Afghani, Orange Crush, Trainwreck, and AK-47, selected for its citrusy flavor and aroma. This Indica leaning hybrid with a 65/35 indica to sativa ratio is tangy and citrusy while the smell has strong, sweet notes of orange. Just a toke or two will give you an instant lifted feeling that pulls your mind into a happy stress-free state. A good choice for those looking for a strong hit. Although slightly unfocused, you can expect a spike in creative thought and socialization with a euphoric heady high accompanied by a deep enjoyable physical relaxation. The buds of Orange AOTA have a distinct citrus aroma with plenty of pungency and spice. A distinct diesel-orange flavor accompanies these bright lime green buds. Orange AOTA’s strong physical and mental effects make it a great choice for the treatment of conditions such as depression, chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, anxiety, and cramps.

dreaminventor

First - I want to say that both of the other reviews are valid. My friend and I had completely opposite reactions to this one. My friend had the same reaction as Shpen - negative blank headspace immediately - couldn't think, very blah, no desire to do anything. First time I've ever heard this person say "I don't like this". I had the same reaction as Jayon - I had lots of energy, I was super creative, my thinking was really clear and focused - I felt like I wanted to learn everything and everything was interesting. I'm not sure what the differences are in our chemistry, but I think it's safe to say that you will either really love this one or you will really dislike it, so start small until you know your personal reaction. Hope this helps someone!

jayon

Amazing. Tastes great, my batch was super potent and I love it.

shpen

Put me in a non positive headspace almost immediately. The effect was unpleasant, Not sure if I got a bad batch but I won't be returning to this strain.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.