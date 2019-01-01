About this product

Orange AOTA or “all of the above” is a product of its four unique parent strains: Afghani, Orange Crush, Trainwreck, and AK-47, selected for its citrusy flavor and aroma. This Indica leaning hybrid with a 65/35 indica to sativa ratio is tangy and citrusy while the smell has strong, sweet notes of orange. Just a toke or two will give you an instant lifted feeling that pulls your mind into a happy stress-free state. A good choice for those looking for a strong hit. Although slightly unfocused, you can expect a spike in creative thought and socialization with a euphoric heady high accompanied by a deep enjoyable physical relaxation. The buds of Orange AOTA have a distinct citrus aroma with plenty of pungency and spice. A distinct diesel-orange flavor accompanies these bright lime green buds. Orange AOTA’s strong physical and mental effects make it a great choice for the treatment of conditions such as depression, chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, anxiety, and cramps.