by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Orange AOTA or “all of the above” is a product of its four unique parent strains: Afghani, Orange Crush, Trainwreck, and AK-47, selected for its citrusy flavor and aroma. This Indica leaning hybrid with a 65/35 indica to sativa ratio is tangy and citrusy while the smell has strong, sweet notes of orange. Just a toke or two will give you an instant lifted feeling that pulls your mind into a happy stress-free state. A good choice for those looking for a strong hit. Although slightly unfocused, you can expect a spike in creative thought and socialization with a euphoric heady high accompanied by a deep enjoyable physical relaxation. The buds of Orange AOTA have a distinct citrus aroma with plenty of pungency and spice. A distinct diesel-orange flavor accompanies these bright lime green buds. Orange AOTA’s strong physical and mental effects make it a great choice for the treatment of conditions such as depression, chronic pain, inflammation, insomnia, anxiety, and cramps.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.