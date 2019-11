About this product

Orange Apricot is the 60/40 Indica dominant cross of the Orange Juice and Apricot Helix strains. Making a name for itself among cannabis connoisseurs this relatively newer strain is a real sweet treat of super stoney bud. The buds are so covered with trichomes it appears as if the flower was dusted with keif. These frosty, trichome covered buds have a mouthwatering sweet citrus aroma that further enhances the โ€˜bag appealโ€™. The strong indica high starts off after just a few puffs. Beginning with a euphoric head rush typical of many strong indica strains, just a few tokes of Orange Apricot can turn any bad day right around. As the high settles in the body buzz builds and builds, relaxing away any aches or discomfort, leaving the user in a blissful state. Orange Apricot is perfectly paired with an evening at home with a special someone or helping ease the stress of a long tedious task. Patients have said this strain not only has helped with pain and depression but acts as an aphrodisiac.