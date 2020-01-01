 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Orange Creamsicle

by Emerald Family Farms

Orange Creamsicle is a flavor-packed 60/40 Sativa dominant strain, descendant of the Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. The real highlight of this boutique strain is its memorable flavor profile that keeps you coming back for more. A delicious combination of orange citrus and sweet vanilla that reminds many of the classic desserts of the same name. The light green buds are dense, with bright orange hairs and a heavy coating of sparkling trichomes that gives them a silvery sheen. It’s best to pack these beauties in a clean smoking device or roll them into joints to preserve the flavor. The Orange Creamsicle high starts with a slowly building euphoric lift that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely relaxed in both mind and body. Because of these effects and its high 23% THC level, Orange Creamsicle is perfect for treating conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic fatigue, and pain.

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.