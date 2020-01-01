About this product

Orange Creamsicle is a flavor-packed 60/40 Sativa dominant strain, descendant of the Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit strains. The real highlight of this boutique strain is its memorable flavor profile that keeps you coming back for more. A delicious combination of orange citrus and sweet vanilla that reminds many of the classic desserts of the same name. The light green buds are dense, with bright orange hairs and a heavy coating of sparkling trichomes that gives them a silvery sheen. It’s best to pack these beauties in a clean smoking device or roll them into joints to preserve the flavor. The Orange Creamsicle high starts with a slowly building euphoric lift that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely relaxed in both mind and body. Because of these effects and its high 23% THC level, Orange Creamsicle is perfect for treating conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic fatigue, and pain.