Delivering a soaring euphoric high that’s known to be long-lasting, happy, uplifting and for some act as an aphrodisiac. The Experience: Pulling the lid off the jar I spy a nice amber colored crumbly concentrate with the aroma of sugar and spices. With my e-nail set to 480°F, I gather a dab on the end of my stick the size of a matchhead. Dropping it on the nail I inhale deeply, the flavor of sugary berries passes over my pallet as I blow the smoke out. After ingestion I’m feeling quite energetic, easing back into the couch I’m noticing light psychedelic effects such as subtle color changes and color intensification as well as a nice body high. Good for end of the day applications. Color: Amber Texture: Crumble, like parmesan cheese Smell: Sugar and spices Taste: Sugary Berries Effects: Nice energetic mind and body high accompanied by light psychedelic effects such as color intensification.
About this strain
Orange Turbo
Orange Turbo, bred by MTG Seeds, is a flavorful hybrid strain that crosses Orange Creamsicle with Turbo Diesel. The aroma is as sweet and citrusy as the name suggests, with a sharp sour aroma that cuts through on the exhale. Despite the minimal effort this hybrid demands of her growers, Orange Turbo rewards you with large fragrant buds following a nine week flowering cycle.