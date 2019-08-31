Flash710
on August 31st, 2019
Got some HCFSE of this stuff one tiny dab and I’m fried it’s a nice pleasant all around vape
Orange Zkittles is a 60/40 sativa dominant strain that was created by crossing the infamous California Orange and Zkittles strains. Delivering a citrusy scent that’s true to it’s name with an even sweeter flavor that often leaves a candy-like aftertaste upon exhale. Appearance-wise, Orange Zkittlez does tend to look slightly orange from a distance, and this is because of its thick amount of orange pistils winding throughout its green buds. This unique strain combines that heady sativa rush with the delicious flavor and feel of a fruity hybrid. Orange Zkittles gives a happy elevated high that has a buzz that’s know to be long lasting, perfect for any time of day or night.
on August 15th, 2019
Have the wax from this. Enjoyed it, only downside is the taste to me is a bit too strong.
on June 7th, 2019
I had Orange Zkittles and its been generally a good/pleasant experience. The high feels good (happy, upbeat, attentive to details, etc.), but I'm still able to go about my day and be productive. I'd say if I were to compare this strain to others it would fall somewhere between Jack Herer and Strawberry Cough. Feel free to reach out for any questions.