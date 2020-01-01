 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Orange Zkittles - Loyal joints

Orange Zkittles - Loyal joints

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Orange Zkittles - Loyal joints

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Delivering a citrusy scent that’s true to it’s name with an even sweeter flavor that often leaves a candy-like aftertaste upon exhale. Appearance-wise, Orange Zkittlez does tend to look slightly orange from a distance, and this is because of its thick amount of orange pistils winding throughout its green buds. This unique strain combines that heady sativa rush with the delicious flavor and feel of a fruity hybrid. Orange Zkittles gives a happy elevated high that provides a buzz that’s know to be long lasting and perfect for any time of the day or night.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.