About this product

Delivering a citrusy scent that’s true to it’s name with an even sweeter flavor that often leaves a candy-like aftertaste upon exhale. Appearance-wise, Orange Zkittlez does tend to look slightly orange from a distance, and this is because of its thick amount of orange pistils winding throughout its green buds. This unique strain combines that heady sativa rush with the delicious flavor and feel of a fruity hybrid. Orange Zkittles gives a happy elevated high that provides a buzz that’s know to be long lasting and perfect for any time of the day or night.