Orange Zkittles Pre-roll Pack-3.5g (7-pack)

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Orange Zkittles delivers a citrusy scent that’s true to its name with an even sweeter flavor that often leaves a candy-like aftertaste upon exhale. Orange Zkittles is a 60/40 sativa dominant strain that was created by crossing the infamous California Orange and Zkittles strains. Delivering a citrusy scent that’s true to it’s name with an even sweeter flavor that often leaves a candy-like aftertaste upon exhale. Appearance-wise, Orange Zkittlez does tend to look slightly orange from a distance, and this is because of its thick amount of orange pistils winding throughout its green buds. This unique strain combines that heady sativa rush with the delicious flavor and feel of a fruity hybrid. Orange Zkittles gives a happy elevated high that has a buzz that’s know to be long lasting, perfect for any time of day or night.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.