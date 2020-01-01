 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pacific Frost

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

The beautiful plant boasts frosty green buds that are covered with white crystal trichomes. The nuggets are mostly dense, large and tight. They are abnormally sticky and can be difficult to break down in preparation for smoking. Pacific Frost cannabis strain gives a strong body high that induces a relaxing and calming effect that can soothe pain. Typical of Indica dominant strains, It can help treat anxiety, nausea, headaches and ADHD. Pacific Frost strain is recommended for evening and nighttime use.

Grown by Cannafornia, Pacific Frost is a cross between Pacific OG and Frosty.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.