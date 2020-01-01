About this product

Pacific Frost is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid said to be a cross of the Pacific OG and Frosty strains. The beautiful plant boasts frosty green buds that are covered with white crystal trichomes. The nuggets are mostly dense, large and tight. They are abnormally sticky and can be difficult to break down in preparation for smoking. Pacific Frost cannabis strain gives a strong body high that induces a relaxing and calming effect that can soothe pain. Typical of Indica dominant strains, It can help treat anxiety, nausea, headaches and ADHD. Pacific Frost strain is recommended for evening and nighttime use.