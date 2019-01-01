About this product

Pineapple Sage is the latest and greatest award-winning strain from the 2017 High Times SoCal Cannabis Cup! This amazing strain grown by our very own member farm Proxima Investments, took the second place award for indoor sativa strains. Pineapple Sage is a sativa dominant 70/30 strain created as a backcross of the infamous CBD rich Blessing strain. Whoever named this strain was right on the money, as this flower tastes and smells just like its name. Tropical scents of pineapple are dancing with the fragrant aromas of sage, which are reminiscent of a campfire on the beach. The Pineapple Sage high has a very happy onset that builds behind the eyes and fills your mind with a lifted tingly feeling. Motivation is easy to find when using this strain, as many report feelings of productivity and general optimism. Overall, it is very beneficial for combating anxiety. Absolutely pristine in appearance, dense mossy green calyxes are covered in a forest of rust orange hair. Every single centimeter of these nugs has a candy-like coating of crystals even all the way down to the stem. Firm, but not dry, each bud is easy to handle and breaks down into well-textured pieces that are optimal for rolling.