About this product

The Pineapple Upside Down Cake strain is a new sativa dominant bred by Humboldt Seed Company that raises the bar for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt in Humboldt County that smells exactly as its name suggests. A cross of Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster, the effects of this 60/40 sativa leaning strain are said to relax muscles, relieve tension and improve the mood, immediately rewarding the user with an uplifting and somewhat spiritually moving high. The Trainwreck parentage brings a sharp loud unique aroma that is counterbalanced by the smooth, tangy, crème brulee finish of Cookie Monster. A must-try for any cannabis connoisseur, you won’t want to let batches of this sweet potent treat pass you by because in just a few puffs you have may have just found your new favorite strain.