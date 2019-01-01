About this product
The Pineapple Upside Down Cake strain is a new sativa dominant bred by Humboldt Seed Company that raises the bar for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt in Humboldt County that smells exactly as its name suggests. A cross of Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster, the effects of this 60/40 sativa leaning strain are said to relax muscles, relieve tension and improve the mood, immediately rewarding the user with an uplifting and somewhat spiritually moving high. The Trainwreck parentage brings a sharp loud unique aroma that is counterbalanced by the smooth, tangy, crème brulee finish of Cookie Monster. A must-try for any cannabis connoisseur, you won’t want to let batches of this sweet potent treat pass you by because in just a few puffs you have may have just found your new favorite strain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Humboldt Seed Company sets the bar high for unique terpene profiles. The product of a vast phenotype hunt throughout Humboldt County, Pineapple Upside Down Cake smells like the pastry of its namesake. Its effects are immediate and rewarding, uplifting the mind and spirit. Pineapple Trainwreck parentage provides a sharp, loud aroma that is counterbalanced by Cookie Monster’s indica-dominant effects. This strain is said to relax muscles, relieve tension, and improve mood all while offering a deliciously unique flavor and bouquet.