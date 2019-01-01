About this product

Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies), also known as “Platinum Cookies,” is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain created by crossing the two cannabis classics of OG Kush and Durban Poison. Sure to leave its own mark in cannabis history, Platinum Girl Scout Cookies is known for its sheer potency and frosty coating of glistening trichomes. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies buds are a dense sage green with dashes of purple. Bright amber hairs and a super thick coating of sparkling crystal trichomes cover each nugget. The smoke has a strong skunky diesel taste reminiscent of Kush varieties. A deliciously spicy strain that will be an instant favorite of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush lovers. The aroma of Platinum Cookies is a lot like the flavor. A pleasantly pungent, room-filling odor that entices the senses of cannabis connoisseurs. The Platinum Girl Scout Cookies high is every bit as enjoyable as the classic Girl Scout Cookies high, but with amplified effects. It starts with a euphoric boost that lifts your spirits and leaves you feeling happy and completely at ease. As your mind soars through bliss, a tingly body buzz leaves you utterly relaxed and completely at ease. Because of these effects and its powerful 18-26% average THC level, Platinum Cookies is often chosen by patients seeking relief from conditions such as chronic anxiety or stress, nausea, and migraines or tension headaches.