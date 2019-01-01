 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Platinum Cookies

by Emerald Family Farms

Sure to leave its own mark in cannabis history, Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies) is known for its sheer potency and frosty coating of glistening trichomes. The Experience: Opening the jar, one sees an apricot jam colored concentrate, the smell of sugar, berries, and candy fill the room. I set the e-nail to 490 F. which is a low temperature for the model e-nail I’m using. I manage to gather a dab the size of two pieces of rock salt on the end of my stick, dropping it onto the nail it vaporizes quickly, the taste of sugar and spice and everything nice passes over your pallet as you blow the smoke out. The effects of this concentrate are strong, colors instantly intensify, the eyelids sink slightly, anxiety is dampened, muscles ease they’re tight grip on my bones, and the room that I’m sitting in seems to take on an extra layer of exoticness. Great for the end of a long day. Effects: Body High, Creative, Energizing, Euphoria, Happy, Uplifting Flavor Profile: Berry, Candy, Fruity, Herbal, Spicy, Sweet Aromas: Earthy, Pine May Relieve: ADD/ADHD, Anxiety, Arthritis, Chronic Pain, Depression, Headaches, Migraines, Muscle Spasms, Nausea

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.