TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. A connoisseur blend of oil and flower. Our TWAX joints are available in 1.5 gram King size and .5 gram Slim size. Flower – Platinum Cookies, also known as “Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies),” is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain created by crossing the two cannabis classics of OG Kush and Durban Poison. Sure to leave its own mark in cannabis history, Platinum Girl Scout Cookies is known for its sheer potency and frosty coating of glistening trichomes. Platinum Girl Scout Cookies buds are a dense sage green with dashes of purple. Bright amber hairs and a super thick coating of sparkling crystal trichomes cover each nugget. Oil – Lemon Kush is a 60/40 sativa dominant strain thought to be created from the cross of Master Kush and the Lemon Joy strains. Provide uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour. The Experience: This one is a must for lemon lovers, starting with the lemon marmalade color followed by the lovely fragrance of… you guessed it, lemons and kush (kush usually has a variety of aromas like earth tones, incense, pepper, and spices). I have an enail set to 485°F which for my enail is low, which is perfect for a low temp dab. After inhalation, the effects come on strong, first by lowering the eyelids next by flushing out all thoughts from the mind and finally after a few moments I noticed some light psychedelic effects like colors becoming more radiant. Strong effects, instantly meditative it pushes all thoughts out of the mind and leaves a warm blanket of fluff where your stress usually hides.