Platinum Daddy is the 70/30 Indica dominant cross of the two cannabis favorites of Platinum Cookies and Grand Daddy Purple. The Platinum Daddy buds are tight and dense, ranging from shades of green to purple with an almost silver sheen due to the heavy coating of glistening trichomes. A sweet grape, musky, hashy smell of its GDP parentage carries through to these Platinum Daddy nugs along with the sweet grape flavor profile. Platinum Daddy will instill a chill, sedated high, although it may be possible to still function on this strain. It may work wonders for neuropathic pain, arthritis, insomnia, nausea, and cramps. Beginners or first-timers may want to save this one for the later evening or right before bed until they get a better idea of how it will affect their energy levels.