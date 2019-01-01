About this product
Also known as Platinum OG Kush, Platinum OG was named after the platinum sheen that the thick coating of trichomes gives to the buds. A heavy hitter, the potent indica high of Platinum OG is known to be heavily sedating in both the mind and body. The initial effects can be heady, euphoric and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep. The pungent aroma of the Platinum OG buds can be described as a combination of diesel, spice, hash, and coffee with a flavor profile that’s similar. The taste is of a strong spicy diesel and the smoke is expansive in the lungs, packing a heavy indica punch. The strong indica effects of Platinum OG may bring relief to those suffering from chronic stress, anxiety, insomnia, and muscle spasms/cramping.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.