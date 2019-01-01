About this product

Platinum OG is a super potent 72/25 Indica dominant strain that’s a descendant of OG Kush, Master Kush, and a third unknown parent. Also known as Platinum OG Kush, Platinum OG was named after the platinum sheen that the thick coating of trichomes gives to the buds. A heavy hitter, the potent indica high of Platinum OG is known to be heavily sedating in both the mind and body. The initial effects can be heady, euphoric and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep. The pungent aroma of the Platinum OG buds can be described as a combination of diesel, spice, hash, and coffee with a flavor profile that’s similar. The taste is of a strong spicy diesel and the smoke is expansive in the lungs, packing a heavy indica punch. The strong indica effects of Platinum OG may bring relief to those suffering from chronic stress, anxiety, insomnia, and muscle spasms/cramping. Effects: Sedated, Euphoric, Relaxed Flavor: Diesel, Spice, Hash Aroma: Diesel, Spice, Hash, Coffee May Relieve: Stress, Anxiety, Insomnia, Cramping