About this product

A 65/35 Indica-Dominant, the Platinum Sherbet strain combines powerful full-body effects with an energizing heady high that is great any time of day. A cross of the two powerhouse strains of Platinum Cookies and Sunset Sherbet, this terpene oozing delight delivers the soaring cookies high with a smoother flavor-packed smoke. Platinum Sherbet has a complex aroma that’s a blend of sour citrus with a candy-like, cake smell similar to the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) parent. The nugs are well-formed and dense in structure. A thick layer of glistening trichomes covers the multicolored buds, whose mostly lime green is speckled with emerald and fire orange pistils. It starts with a euphoric boost that lifts your spirits and leaves you feeling happy and completely at ease. As your mind soars through bliss, a tingly body buzz leaves you utterly relaxed. Mental and physical stress, as well as general mood disorders, can be treated with this complex hybrid.