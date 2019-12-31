Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A 65/35 Indica-Dominant, the Platinum Sherbet strain combines powerful full-body effects with an energizing heady high that is great any time of day. A cross of the two powerhouse strains of Platinum Cookies and Sunset Sherbet, this terpene oozing delight delivers the soaring cookies high with a smoother flavor-packed smoke. Platinum Sherbet has a complex aroma that’s a blend of sour citrus with a candy-like, cake smell similar to the GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) parent. The nugs are well-formed and dense in structure. A thick layer of glistening trichomes covers the multicolored buds, whose mostly lime green is speckled with emerald and fire orange pistils. It starts with a euphoric boost that lifts your spirits and leaves you feeling happy and completely at ease. As your mind soars through bliss, a tingly body buzz leaves you utterly relaxed. Mental and physical stress, as well as general mood disorders, can be treated with this complex hybrid.
on December 31st, 2019
Good Good Stuff, Starts Off With A Sativa Vibe Very Chill Mellow high, Then boom the indica dominance comes in about 8 10 mins in I was zooted, good head high, hard on the eyes and body super relaxed glued to the couch got hungry looked in the fridge bumped some cole and just chilled.