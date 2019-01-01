About this product

Purple Punch is a rare indica dominant 80/20 strain created through crossing the classic Larry OG with the infamous Grand Daddy Purps, one of the most sought-after strains ever. The Purple Punch strain qualifies as a somewhat heavy indica experience with an element of a cerebral high and functional effect, making it somewhat more applicable to all day usage. You'll feel the knockout high of Purple Punch almost immediately with a slam of euphoria followed by a heady lift that launches you into a state of pure happiness. As your mind gets higher, your body will give in to the ultimate surrender of whole body relaxation that sinks down to your bones bringing relief from aches and pains and wiping out stress. Like many indica strains, such as its parent Granddaddy Purple, Purple Punch is favored by patients for treating stress, insomnia, pain, and nausea. It has also been found to be useful for addressing depression. The effects of Purple Punch generally start in the head and work their way down into the body over a few hours, with a warm, comfortable, full-body indica effect reminiscent of its parent Granddaddy Purple. Relaxing, and ultimately sedating, Purple Punch is the perfect strain for after dinner, when you’re ready to start winding down from the day but not quite ready to go to bed immediately. Melting away stress and anxiety, this strain is ideal for relaxation, but will (at moderate doses) leave you functional enough for socializing or chores. The Purple Punch aroma and taste stands out from typical indica strains. This is definitely a strain you can smell coming a mile away, with a strong tropical berry aroma that permeates even the tightest of containers. The berry smell of this strain reminds you of the sweet goodness of fresh strawberries, grapes and blueberries. Good news is the taste is just as scrumptious as the smell. Truly a mouthwatering strain that's sure to be a favorite. The thick coating of trichomes, hint of purple coloring and amazing smell and flavor give Purple Punch an excellent 'bag appeal', that'll make this strain jump off the shelves.