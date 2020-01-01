About this product

Also known as Rock Bud, Rock OG descends from greatness. A four-way cross of Super Skunk, Afghani, Big Skunk Korean, and Afghan Hawaiian selected for it’s knock out effects and heavy yielding bud structure. The aroma of these beauties is a skunky blend of earthy spice and pungent diesel that gets amplified to fill a room when the nugs are broken down for smoking. The spicy skunk and diesel carry through with the flavor to deliver a terpene packed taste that won’t soon be forgotten. Rock OG’s powerful indica high is a real pleaser. A toke or two is all it takes to feel the physically relaxing and mentally sedating effects. Best saved for after the work is done, the euphoric Rock OG high washes over you with waves of stress-relieving relaxation. Zapping minor physical pain and anxieties in its wake, the relief that Rock OG brings often leads to a good nights sleep. This is a great strain for those who desire something both potent and relaxing, with great aroma and taste.