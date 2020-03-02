 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Emerald Family Farms

These bright green frosted buds will uplift your spirits and provide a strong cerebral high with deep physical effects that create a euphoric relaxation of the mind and body. The frosty, trichome covered buds have a strong earthy pine aroma with flavors of lemon zest and garlic spice. This unique terpene profile contains higher levels of the terpene, pinene, known for it’s anti-inflammatory pain relieving properties. Effects of the Rollins strain are near immediate, beginning with euphoric stress relieving rushes that follow every puff. As the high settles in the body buzz becomes more apparent as tension in the back and neck dissipate, leading to a full-bodied relaxation. The Rollins buds deliver a versatile high that can be enjoyed in both day and night time applications. The Rollins strain is perfect for treating depression and anxiety along with reliving minor aches and pains, migraines and nausea.

Onlytony61607

This is a great strain. Good head tap followed with euphoria. Definitely helps my anxiety and helps focusing. Will get it again.

PumpinPatsPotPalace

I had a knot in my neck and I noticed it felt better and thought it was just running it's course. I just grabbed a bag of Rollins Cresco Brand yesterday and was reading up on the strain and noticed it said its good for relieving tension in the neck and back—which is pretty cool and prompted me to write this review

KaneCountyBudz

Good bud but it tastes like Chorizo or beef jerky, really weird. Not bad but weird.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.