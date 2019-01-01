 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Emerald Family Farms

The high is happy, lifted and mentally stimulating, combined with a deep body relaxation that washes away stress. The Experience: This amber colored concentrate has a wonderful fragrance that comes jumping out of the container. Sugar, berries, and pine with a background candy smell, all dance around your nose. I have an e-nail set to 485°F, settling down I collect a dab about the size of a small drop of water on the end of my tool. Plopping it onto the nail I’m rewarded with a wave of sweet berries and pine with a spicy finish. For the 2nd dab I set the e-nail to 500°F, this live resin is packed with terpenes. Once ingested the effects at first are subtle, you immediately feel physically lighter and a slight euphoric sensation sets in. As I let a few minutes pass, I notice that the effects have increased by several orders of magnitude. Now my eyes feel heavily weighted, stress and anxiety are shown the door and I want to curl up with a blanket and a cookie. A nice concentrate for evening applications. Color: Amber Texture: Fruit Compote Smell: Sugar, berries, and pine with a background candy smell Taste: Sweet berries, pine, and spice Effects: Rosetta Stone is a creeper, after inhalation you may feel physically lighter with a slight euphoric sensation, after a few moments eyes feel heavy and weighted, stress and anxiety evaporate.

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.