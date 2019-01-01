About this product

SFV OG Kush is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine. SFV OG Kush, also known as “San Fernando Valley OG” to many members of the cannabis community, won 3rd Place “Indica”, in the 2012 High Times Amsterdam Awards and 1st Place “indica”, in the 2012 High Times Medical Cup, Denver. Users describe the SFV OG high as one with an almost immediate onset of relaxing and sedative effects that leave your mind feeling stressfree and your body physically at ease. These effects are accompanied by a feeling of elevation and euphoria that is balanced by the deep Indica effects. Due to these potent effects, SFV OG Kush is a strain often chosen by patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic pain due to injury or illness, muscle spasms, cramping, and stress. SFV OG has an aroma of lemon with a touch of OG diesel and a taste of citrusy lemon pine with a sweet diesel aftertaste. The SFV OG buds are lime green with reddish brown hairs and a thick layer of white trichomes, that break down easily for joint rolling or loading into your favorite smoking device.