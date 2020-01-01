 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SFV OG Sauce

by Emerald Family Farms

SFV OG Sauce

About this product

SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection. The Experience: Orange marmalade in color with a refreshing pine, lemon, and earthy OG aroma. Its early morning over here so I’ve snuck out to the backyard for some early morning dabs and to watch the sun come up. With the enail setup and the temperature on 485°F, I drop a popcorn kernel sized dab onto the nail and my palate is instantly awash in a swirl of sweet pine, pepper, and earthy OG flavors. After ingestion a wave of euphoria passed over my brain which moments later settled down into a general state of happiness along with this was a clear-headed feeling, physically I noticed I felt energized and loose like I was the Tinman and someone just oiled my joints. Now I’m ready for today! Color: Orange marmalade. Texture: Crystallized honey. Smell: Pine, lemon, and earth tones Taste: Sweet pine and pepper with an OG background. Effect: Nice euphoric clear headed feeling, physically I’m feeling energized and ready to get this beautiful Sunday started.

About this strain

SFV OG
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.