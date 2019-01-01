 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sherbet - THC Concentrate

by Emerald Family Farms

About this product

Also known as ‘Sherbert’ and ‘Sunset Sherbet’ this indica dominant hybrid 85/15 strain packs a delicious punch of calming effects that are perfect for numbing away both mental and physical pains with ease. The Experience: Orange marmalade in color with a slightly skunky, sugary candy smell that makes this old jaded taste tester excited to sample. Setting a dab the size of a popcorn kernel down on an e-nail set to 490°F and inhaling deeply, a slight sweet taste passes over my palate followed by nutty and earthy flavors. After exhaling a wave of happiness and calm washed over my mind, taking along with it, some stress and anxiety, leaving me feeling slightly energized and creative. Color: Orange marmalade Texture: Compote Aroma: Combination of sugary, candy and skunk Flavor: Sweet and nutty Effect: After ingestion I experienced mild stress relief and a sense of happiness and calm in my mind, but at the same time it was also slightly energizing. Great concentrate for daytime applications.

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.