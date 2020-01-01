About this product

Sherbet is created through a super tasty cross of the delicious Pink Panties and infamous GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) strains. Also known as ‘Sherbert’ and ‘Sunset Sherbet’ this indica dominant hybrid 85/15 strain packs a delicious punch of calming effects that are perfect for numbing away both mental and physical pains with ease. The name of this bud says it all in terms of the flavor. Sherbet has a sweet creamy minty flavor accented by fresh sugary fruits and a tangy exhale. The aroma is of a sweet cookie that’s accented by sour fruits and a creaminess that’s released as the nugs are broken apart. Sherbet buds have Christmas tree-shaped minty green coloration with long orange hairs and a coating of white crystal trichomes. Sherbet is said to be perfect for treating the symptoms of conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic stress or anxiety and chronic pain. It may also stoke hunger for those who have lost their appetites to disease or to treatments like chemotherapy.