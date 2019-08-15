Rjrttu86
on August 15th, 2019
Liked this indica, will glue you to the chair too.
As its name suggests, the potency of the Skywalker strain forces you into a galaxy far, far away. The Experience: I hope once you open the lid on this Skywalker concentrate and see the incredible color that accompanies the incredible aroma of light sugar, earth tones, and a little citrusy pine, that you’ll be equally amazed as I was. Now sitting in the living room, e-nail set to 490°F, I drop a dab the size of two match heads on the nail and begin to inhale, as I do a lovely sugary lemon and citrus flavor glide over my palate and fill my nostrils… so good. I felt physically and mentally “lighter”, physically I felt like I was floating and had a greater ease of movement, and mentally it brought me to a better state of mind where I was feeling energetic, less anxious, and very creative. An overall great concentrate for any occasion but I recommend trying daytime applications. Color: Lemon Yellow Texture: Crystallized Honey Smell: Sweet earthy tones with notes of citrus and pine Taste: Lemon, Citrus, Sugar Effect: A wonderful uplifting attitude adjuster, that left my body feeling tingles and my mind happy, energetic, and creative. Excellent for daytime applications.
on July 20th, 2019
for an indica it is uplifting.very good head high good for pain and will definitely lull you to sleep.im from florida and the medical weed avg is about 20%.the skywalker i got from trulieve is 26%,the most i've seen in florida in flower .love the taste, good for watching a movie or other fun things .one of my favorites.will definitely get more