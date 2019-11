Trollie82 on August 18th, 2019

May the force be with you. (You know I had to..) This was my first time trying this. I smoked the oil. First the taste, delicious! It's a little harder to describe as a vape, but definitely earthy and pungent. The almost instant relaxation feeling is divine. I tried this after a horrible day at work and I felt my worries melt away. Most vapes don't ha e the drowsy effect on me but this one did and it was welcomed. Trouble sleeping? Not anymore, I slept like a coma patient. My weeks are long and it's very difficult to let go of my worries and stress from work and daily life really. This helps immensely!! Its like a rainy day high, you just chill and soak in your surroundings. It has a dominant lazy effect but when I make myself get up, my tasks are easier and the anxiety levels have dropped... Big time! Love it!