Skywalker OG - Loyal Joints

by Emerald Family Farms

Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Skywalker OG - Loyal Joints

About this product

As its name suggests, the potency of Skywalker OG forces you into a galaxy far, far away. Skywalker OG, also known as “Skywalker OG Kush”, is a potent cross between the hugely popular Skywalker and OG Kush strains. The Skywalker OG buds have the distinct aroma characteristics of Kush strains, that spicey herbal and dipped in diesel fuel scent, with a flavor profile to match. These buds have medium-sized dense round olive green nugs with burnt orange twisty hairs and rich orange undertones. These nugs appear dusted with a fine layer of milky white trichomes and sweet sticky resin. The deeply physical and mentally relaxing effects of Skywalker OG come on after just a few tokes. Users describe the Skywalker OG high as one that’s fast-acting and heavily sedating, putting the body in an utterly relaxed state accompanied with a head-in-the-clouds euphoric high that fades into a deep and peaceful sleep upon the comedown. Due to these potent indica effects, Skywalker OG is a go-to strain for people seeking relief from conditions such as chronic stress, pain due to injury or illness, cramping, and mild to moderate cases of depression. Effects: Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy Flavor Profile: Citrus, Fruity, Pine, Spicy, Sweet Aromas: Earthy, Fruity, Pungent, Spicy, Sweet May Relieve: Arthritis, Chronic Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Loss of Appetite, Migraines, Muscle Spasms, PTSD, Stress

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.